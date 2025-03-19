Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.36% of Sensata Technologies worth $179,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

