Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03), with a volume of 11470538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of £143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,000.52). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,377,843.99). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Featured Articles

