Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP) Posts Earnings Results

Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Seed Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SCSP stock remained flat at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Seed Capital Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.87.

Seed Capital Solutions Company Profile

Seed Capital Solutions Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or businesses operating in market sectors that display environmental, social, and governance credentials. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

