Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP) Posts Earnings Results

Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Seed Capital Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SCSP stock remained flat at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Seed Capital Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.87.
Seed Capital Solutions Company Profile
