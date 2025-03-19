Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Belden by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

