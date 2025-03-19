Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,326 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after acquiring an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

