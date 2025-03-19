Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

