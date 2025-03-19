Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.