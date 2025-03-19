Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

