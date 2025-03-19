Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

