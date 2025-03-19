Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

