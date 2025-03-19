scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Zacks reports. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SCPH stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Further Reading

