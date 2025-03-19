scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04, Zacks reports. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

SCPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 396,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.40. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

