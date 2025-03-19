Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Director Ernest Mast Mast Acquires 194,000 Shares

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Mast Mast purchased 194,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.
Scottie Resources Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of CVE:ROT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,254. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. Scottie Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.40.
Scottie Resources Company Profile
