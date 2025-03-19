Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Director Ernest Mast Mast Acquires 194,000 Shares

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Mast Mast purchased 194,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

Scottie Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CVE:ROT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,254. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. Scottie Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.40.

Scottie Resources Company Profile

Rotation Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interests in the Scottie Gold property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle; and Ruby Silver property, Black Hills property, and the Stock property located in the Golden Triangle.

