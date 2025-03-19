Scott Peyree Buys 9,794 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) COO Scott Peyree acquired 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Peyree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Scott Peyree purchased 21,045 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05.

LendingTree stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $652.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.14. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $62.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 301.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

