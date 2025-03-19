Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60-7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.100-9.300 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

SAIC opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

