Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 165.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

