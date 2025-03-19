Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

