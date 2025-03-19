Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Katie Peng Sells 1,006 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRRK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,283,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,231,000 after acquiring an additional 629,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,013,000 after purchasing an additional 708,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,510,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,512,000 after purchasing an additional 349,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

