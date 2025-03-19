Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,129,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,263 shares.The stock last traded at $77.46 and had previously closed at $73.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

