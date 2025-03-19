Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

