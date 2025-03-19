SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (NASDAQ:SJLD) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (NASDAQ:SJLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1781 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SJLD stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07.
SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF Company Profile
