SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (NASDAQ:SJLD) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (NASDAQ:SJLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1781 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJLD stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07.

SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF Company Profile

The SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (SJLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income while preserving capital and ensuring daily liquidity by investing in short-term, investment-grade US government debts.

