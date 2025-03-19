Saiph Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saiph Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of Saiph Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 221,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,320,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $349.39 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.03 and a 200-day moving average of $399.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

