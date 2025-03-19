SageOak Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SageOak Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

