SageOak Financial LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Dimensional Global Credit ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of SageOak Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SageOak Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 200,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

DGCB stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.1859 dividend. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

