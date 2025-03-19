Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabien Technology Group had a negative net margin of 76.65% and a negative return on equity of 141.37%.
Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance
LON:SNT opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.50. Sabien Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.49 ($0.18).
About Sabien Technology Group
