Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 6,112 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,638,382.53. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

