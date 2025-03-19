Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.51, but opened at $127.83. Ryder System shares last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 17,869 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.