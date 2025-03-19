Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,052 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Axos Financial worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.