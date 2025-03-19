Royce & Associates LP Purchases 176,490 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.73% of Concrete Pumping worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concrete Pumping Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.