Royce & Associates LP Invests $6.35 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rambus by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rambus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

About Rambus



Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

