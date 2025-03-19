Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,584 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.45% of Astrana Health worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,995,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,413,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,945,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on ASTH shares. Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.
Astrana Health Stock Performance
Astrana Health stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
