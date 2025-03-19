Royce & Associates LP Buys 5,127 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.52% of Gibraltar Industries worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

