Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Select Medical worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.