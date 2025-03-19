Roth Capital Comments on EZCORP’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in EZCORP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EZCORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

