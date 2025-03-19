Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). Approximately 1,972,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,297,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.58.

Insider Transactions at Roquefort Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen Paul West bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,600.62). 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

