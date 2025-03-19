Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $67.76. 604,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,704,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Roku Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,308 shares of company stock worth $8,213,436. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after buying an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

