ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.98. 16,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 7,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

