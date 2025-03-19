Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $558.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.64 and its 200 day moving average is $606.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.