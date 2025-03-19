Richmond Brothers Inc. Buys 3,660 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

