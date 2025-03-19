Richard Thornton Acquires 263,114 Shares of GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Thornton bought 263,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$592,006.50 ($377,074.20).
The firm has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.92%. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.
GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.
