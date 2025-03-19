Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Yann Mazabraud Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. This trade represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
