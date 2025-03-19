RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.27.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12-month low of $212.04 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.64.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

