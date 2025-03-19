Reviewing Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) and Tencent (OTC:TCEHY)

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A Tencent 26.41% 19.82% 11.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $1.23 million 18.39 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Tencent $86.17 billion 7.40 $16.28 billion $2.48 28.02

This table compares Oriental Culture and Tencent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Culture.

Summary

Tencent beats Oriental Culture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services. In addition, the company offers industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. Further, it is involved in the development of Wine and Spirits metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company’s consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

