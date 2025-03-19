Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

