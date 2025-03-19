Research Analysts Set Expectations for SGMT Q1 Earnings

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sagimet Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.57. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

