Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.45 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 103.60 ($1.35). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40), with a volume of 395,258 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional REIT

Regional REIT Trading Down 3.4 %

About Regional REIT

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.05. The company has a market capitalization of £165.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74.

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.