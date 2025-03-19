Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Short Interest Update

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Redwire Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Redwire

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 1,795,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,125. Redwire has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $243,872.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,644,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 684,454 shares of company stock worth $13,682,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Redwire by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

