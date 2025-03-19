Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 22036219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

