Raymond James Lowers 21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) Price Target to C$34.00

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 21529 (ISC.V) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

21529 has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$3.04.

IROC Energy Services Corp. (IROC Energy) is an oilfield services company. As of December 31, 2011, IROC Energy operated in two segments: the Drilling and Production Services segment and Rental Services segment. The Drilling and Production Services segment carries on business in Western Canada through the Eagle Well Servicing (Eagle) and Helix Coil Services (Helix) divisions.

