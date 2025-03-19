Rajiv Jain Purchases 93,386 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($124,197.43).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($124,565.31).

On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($213,152.87).

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($171,698.39).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($320,050.96).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

About GQG Partners

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Articles

