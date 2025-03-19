Rajiv Jain Purchases 93,386 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($124,197.43).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($124,565.31).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($213,152.87).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($171,698.39).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($320,050.96).
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Increases Dividend
About GQG Partners
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
