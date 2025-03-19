Rajiv Jain Purchases 93,386 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($124,197.43).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($124,565.31).
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($213,152.87).
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($171,698.39).
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($320,050.96).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GQG Partners (ASX:GQG)

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.